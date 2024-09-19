Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) Shares Gap Up to $31.55

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.55, but opened at $33.14. Atlanticus shares last traded at $33.93, with a volume of 2,538 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATLC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Atlanticus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research started coverage on Atlanticus in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Atlanticus Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.68. The company has a market capitalization of $525.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.93.

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Atlanticus had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $315.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus Holdings Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atlanticus news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,151.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $78,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,339.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deal W. Hudson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATLC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 65.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlanticus by 5.2% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 26,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. 14.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

