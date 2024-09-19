Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.41

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.41 and traded as high as $1.47. Atossa Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 502,328 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATOS. StockNews.com cut shares of Atossa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Atossa Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Atossa Therapeutics from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th.

Atossa Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41. The company has a market cap of $178.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.19.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Research analysts anticipate that Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATOS. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,753,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 78,269 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,550,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 164,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atossa Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Therapeutics

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology for women breast cancer and other conditions in the United States. The company's lead drug candidate is oral (Z)-endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

See Also

