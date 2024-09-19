Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.43

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 442765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.
Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.
Atour Lifestyle Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Atour Lifestyle’s payout ratio is 43.30%.
Atour Lifestyle Company Profile
Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.
