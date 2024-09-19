Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.43

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.43 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 442765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.19.

Atour Lifestyle Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Atour Lifestyle alerts:

Atour Lifestyle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Atour Lifestyle’s payout ratio is 43.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 366.5% during the second quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 466,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after acquiring an additional 366,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 19.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 10,386 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 134.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 267,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 153,600 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Atour Lifestyle by 41.6% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 613,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 180,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atour Lifestyle during the second quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle brands around hotel offerings in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atour Lifestyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atour Lifestyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.