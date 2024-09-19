Atrato Onsite Energy (LON:ROOF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $63.60

Shares of Atrato Onsite Energy plc (LON:ROOF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 63.60 ($0.84) and last traded at GBX 63.60 ($0.84), with a volume of 78259 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 65 ($0.86).

Atrato Onsite Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £93.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.74 and a beta of -0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 67.33 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 69.46.

Atrato Onsite Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.37 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. Atrato Onsite Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -174.22%.

About Atrato Onsite Energy

Atrato Onsite Energy plc, an investment company, provides onsite clean energy generation services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It designs, finances, installs, and maintains rooftop and ground mounted solar photovoltaic systems on commercial sites; and zero capex, a fully funded renewables solution.

