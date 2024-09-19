Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.94

Shares of Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$11.94 and last traded at C$11.92, with a volume of 2983 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$13.03 price target on Atrium Mortgage Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.58, a quick ratio of 102.54 and a current ratio of 62.51. The stock has a market cap of C$531.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.18.

Atrium Mortgage Investment (TSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$24.93 million during the quarter. Atrium Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 81.77%. Research analysts expect that Atrium Mortgage Investment Co. will post 1.0608538 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atrium Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. Atrium Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.54%.

About Atrium Mortgage Investment

Atrium Mortgage Investment Corporation, a mortgage lender, provides residential and commercial mortgages services in Canada. It offers various types of mortgage loans, such as land and development financing, construction and mezzanine financing, and commercial term and bridge financing services for residential, multi-residential, and commercial real properties.

