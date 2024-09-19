AT&T (NYSE:T) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) dropped 1.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.40. Approximately 9,078,158 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 35,969,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on T. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Daiwa America raised shares of AT&T to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.31.

Get AT&T alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AT&T

AT&T Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $153.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.28.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,554,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $839,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 43,062 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth about $9,074,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AT&T

(Get Free Report)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.