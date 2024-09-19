AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded at Redburn Atlantic

Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised shares of AT&T from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.31.

NYSE:T opened at $21.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. AT&T has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $22.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The firm had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 131,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91,578 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 356.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

