Aukett Swanke Group (LON:AUK) Stock Price Up 3.1%

Aukett Swanke Group Plc (LON:AUK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.68 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02). 384,318 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 404,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.63 ($0.02).

Aukett Swanke Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 173.23, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.00 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nicholas Nick Clark sold 1,740,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01), for a total value of £17,400 ($22,985.47). Corporate insiders own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Aukett Swanke Group Company Profile

Aukett Swanke Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated professional design services in the United Kingdom and Continental Europe. The company offers architectural design services, including master planning, interior design, and fit-out capability; and executive architectural delivery services under the Veretec brand.

