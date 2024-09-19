Aumann (ETR:AAG) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Aumann AG (ETR:AAG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €12.34 ($13.71) and last traded at €12.36 ($13.73). 925 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 50,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at €12.38 ($13.76).

Aumann Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $181.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is €13.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Aumann Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.