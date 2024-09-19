AUO (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Trading Down 1.7%

AUO Co. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY – Get Free Report) fell 1.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.14 and last traded at $5.18. 3,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 45,066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.27.

AUO Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

AUO Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a $0.1979 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th.

AUO Company Profile

AUO Corporation researches, develops, produces, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays for various applications. It operates through two segments, Display and Energy. The company designs, manufactures, and sells ingots, solar wafers, and solar modules, as well as provides technical engineering and maintenance services for solar system projects.

