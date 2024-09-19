Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Up 8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) was up 8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.14 and last traded at $5.12. Approximately 4,167,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 8,509,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.74.
Aurora Innovation Trading Up 10.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 2.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.18.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.
Institutional Trading of Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
