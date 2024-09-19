Austin Asset Management Co Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 37,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,959,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,597,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $564.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $553.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.34. The company has a market cap of $487.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $571.84.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

