Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $135.93 Million Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,216,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up about 28.9% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned approximately 0.49% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $135,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 216.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 166,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 113,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $33.54 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.06.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

