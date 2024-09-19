Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $26.56 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $26,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 807,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,327,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $101.34.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
