Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $26.56 Million Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.7% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $26,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 64,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,391,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 807,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,327,000 after buying an additional 47,113 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 14,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 5,862 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 340,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,876,000 after buying an additional 99,400 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.11 and a 200-day moving average of $99.53. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $101.34.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.