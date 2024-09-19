Austin Asset Management Co Inc Has $9.20 Million Stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) by 31.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 318,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,269 shares during the period. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up 2.0% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF were worth $9,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 70,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 27,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC now owns 44,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $30.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $30.77.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

