Austin Asset Management Co Inc Raises Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 3.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

VNQ opened at $98.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.55.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.