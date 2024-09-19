Austin Asset Management Co Inc Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,254 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,487 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc owned about 0.11% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $7,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 137.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 28,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Keb Asset Management LLC now owns 698,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 184,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 48,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFIV opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $38.14.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.