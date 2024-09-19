Austin Asset Management Co Inc Sells 208 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc decreased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 0.6% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $2,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7,831.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,020 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 115.1% during the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,464,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,558 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,345,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,578,000 after acquiring an additional 236,019 shares during the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,570,000 after acquiring an additional 174,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,728,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,180,000 after acquiring an additional 59,930 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVDE stock opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $52.86 and a 52-week high of $66.28.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

