Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX:AHF) Insider Acquires A$81,700.00 in Stock

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited (ASX:AHF – Get Free Report) insider Peter Nathan bought 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,700.00 ($55,202.70).

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Company Profile

Australian Dairy Nutritionals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated producer of dairy products in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Dairy Farms and Nutritional Powders segments. It owns and operates dairy farms and dairy livestock for the production and sale of fresh raw milk for conversion to milk and milk products.

