authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Trading Down 1.5%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 18,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 21,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.
authID Stock Performance
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.
authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 2,401.88% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at authID
Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUID. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in authID in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of authID by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of authID during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.
authID Company Profile
authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.
