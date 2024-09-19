authID (NASDAQ:AUID) Trading Down 1.5%

authID Inc. (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.98. Approximately 18,908 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 21,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

authID Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.50.

authID (NASDAQ:AUID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. authID had a negative net margin of 2,401.88% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at authID

Institutional Investors Weigh In On authID

In other news, CTO Thomas Robert Szoke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Stephen Jeffrey Garchik purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,281,255. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CTO Thomas Robert Szoke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 28,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $237,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,740 shares of company stock worth $127,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUID. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in authID in the 2nd quarter worth about $191,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of authID by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 20,305 shares during the period. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of authID during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Institutional investors own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

authID Company Profile

authID Inc provides secure, biometric, identity verification, and strong passwordless and biometric authentication for consumer and workforce applications worldwide. The company offers solutions through its Verified platform to enable their users to easily verify and authenticate their identity through a mobile device or desktop.

