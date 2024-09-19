Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Hits New 52-Week High at $2.95

Shares of Auto Trader Group plc (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.95 and last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 57765 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.
Auto Trader Group Trading Up 2.5 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Auto Trader Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.0165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Auto Trader Group’s previous dividend of $0.01.
About Auto Trader Group
Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.
