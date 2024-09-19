Avacta Group (LON:AVCT) Stock Price Down 8.2%

Avacta Group Plc (LON:AVCT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 8.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 64.03 ($0.85) and last traded at GBX 64.25 ($0.85). Approximately 246,493 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,372,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.92).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.87, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of £231.57 million, a PE ratio of -716.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 56.42.

In other news, insider Tony Peter Gardiner sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.94), for a total value of £355,000 ($468,956.41). 32.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avacta Group Plc develops cancer therapies and diagnostics in the United Kingdom, France, North America, South Korea, and rest of Asia and Europe. The company operates through Diagnostics and Therapeutics segments. It develops products based on its proprietary Affimer and pre|CISION technology platforms.

