Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.89

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.81, with a volume of 23208 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.20.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 0.91.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $171.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.67 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
About Avanos Medical
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
