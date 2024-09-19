Avant Brands (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Shares Up 3.7%

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 0.88 and last traded at 0.86. 4,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 353,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.83.

Avant Brands Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of 1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of 1.55.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

