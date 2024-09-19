Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens & Northern Corp purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,552,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 152,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,624,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,986,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,004,000 after acquiring an additional 161,191 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $50.65 and a one year high of $63.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.06.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

