Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Sets New 1-Year High at $66.51

Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.51 and last traded at $66.42, with a volume of 4423 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $65.38.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average is $63.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis International Equity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDE. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

