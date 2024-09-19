Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Stock Position Boosted by WCG Wealth Advisors LLC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 341,406 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,634 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.3% of WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $30,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 16,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $93.34 on Thursday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $94.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.56.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.