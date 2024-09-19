Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.85

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVLV – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $65.85 and last traded at $65.57, with a volume of 12268 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.74.

Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Cohen Lawrence B bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $258,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $302,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000.

About Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF (AVLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US large-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVLV was launched on Sep 21, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.