Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 91,856 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 164,609 shares.The stock last traded at $5.46 and had previously closed at $5.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AVAH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.02 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAH. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,159,000 after buying an additional 1,296,045 shares in the last quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 8,377,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,859,000 after buying an additional 578,488 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 176.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 51,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.