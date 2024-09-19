Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.99 and last traded at $1.00. 1,224,478 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 974,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ASM. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.60 price objective (up from $1.25) on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $136.10 million, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 1st quarter worth about $1,906,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

