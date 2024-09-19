Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Strong-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Aviva Price Performance

OTCMKTS AVVIY opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.49. Aviva has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Aviva Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2854 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

