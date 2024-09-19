Avrupa Minerals (CVE:AVU) Stock Price Up 50%

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (CVE:AVU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 50% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 431,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 460% from the average session volume of 77,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Europe. It explores for gold, copper, and zinc. The company holds interest in the Alvalade project located in Iberian Pyrite Belt, Portugal; and Slivovo exploration license in Kosovo. It also holds interests in the Pielavesi, Kolima, and Yli-li properties in Finland.

