AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

AXA Stock Performance

AXAHY stock opened at $39.92 on Wednesday. AXA has a 1 year low of $28.36 and a 1 year high of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.01.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through six segments: France; Europe; AXA XL; Asia, Africa & EME-LATAM; AXA Investment Managers; and Transversal & Other segments It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

