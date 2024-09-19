Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Short Interest Update

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,030,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the August 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $130.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.33.

NASDAQ:ACLS opened at $97.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.95 and a 200 day moving average of $116.45. Axcelis Technologies has a 1-year low of $93.77 and a 1-year high of $170.97.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $256.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.06 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 27.35% and a net margin of 21.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $669,338.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,892.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 348.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Axcelis Technologies by 223.8% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 33,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 15,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

