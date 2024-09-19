AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Holdings Cut by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,380 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 55.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of AXIS Capital by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in AXIS Capital by 61,675.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

AXIS Capital stock opened at $79.34 on Thursday. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.41. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AXIS Capital from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on AXIS Capital from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on AXS

About AXIS Capital

(Free Report)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.