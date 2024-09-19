AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get AxoGen alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AxoGen

AxoGen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AXGN opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $636.34 million, a PE ratio of -29.12 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.32. AxoGen has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $15.08.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 30.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AxoGen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.