AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The firm had revenue of $47.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 30.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AxoGen by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.29% of the company’s stock.
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.
