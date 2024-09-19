Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Director Sells $380,990.00 in Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.99, for a total transaction of $380,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,385,406.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $383.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.72. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $189.12 and a one year high of $387.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 111.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.94.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXON shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Axon Enterprise by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,718,000 after buying an additional 12,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

