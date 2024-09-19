Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Palouse Capital Management Inc.

Palouse Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AX. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 26.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,549,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,568,000 after purchasing an additional 321,494 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,428,000 after buying an additional 423,930 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 613,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,491,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Axos Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,573,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 9.6% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 382,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,847,000 after acquiring an additional 33,366 shares during the period. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Price Performance

AX stock opened at $66.34 on Thursday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $79.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $484.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AX. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,197 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $328,086.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 424,149 shares in the company, valued at $26,776,526.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

