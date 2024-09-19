AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) Shares Down 0.2%

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $66.50 and last traded at $66.78. Approximately 2,622 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $66.93.

AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $34.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 1.75.

About AXS Esoterica NextG Economy ETF

The Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (WUGI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global companies involved in the 5G-enabled digital economy. WUGI was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is managed by AXS Investments.

