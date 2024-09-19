Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 3,814 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,740 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,814 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,770 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,232,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 129,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,064,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,809,000. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SAP stock opened at $221.89 on Thursday. SAP SE has a 52-week low of $126.75 and a 52-week high of $224.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. SAP’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on SAP from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SAP

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.