Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:HCMT – Free Report) by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,043 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.56% of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HCMT. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth $267,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,428,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,876,000 after acquiring an additional 300,635 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ndwm LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $665,000.

HCMT stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.84. Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $22.82 and a 52-week high of $36.73.

The Direxion HCM Tactical Enhanced US ETF (HCMT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that toggles between a 200% leveraged US equity position and a 100% investment to cash or cash equivalents based on a proprietary tactical indicator that identifies broad trends in the US equity markets.

