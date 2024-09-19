Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 49.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,713 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PJAN. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,088.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,186,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,008 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,090,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,647,000 after purchasing an additional 474,372 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 970,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,950,000 after purchasing an additional 705,997 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 712,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after buying an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,624.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,959,000 after buying an additional 516,233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

