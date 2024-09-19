Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDVG. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 112.4% in the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 239,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 126,772 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,886,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 346.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 96,115 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 742,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,582,000 after purchasing an additional 35,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 9.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 416,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,028,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TDVG opened at $40.41 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $30.97 and a 52-week high of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $436.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.44.

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

