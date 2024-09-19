Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $8,092,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $742,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 126,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 14,496 shares during the period.

Get Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA NUBD opened at $22.76 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.96.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.