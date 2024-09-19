Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 60.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 150,589 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 46,670 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,906 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 67,973 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 51,845 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average of $12.06. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.49 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $47.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.79 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

