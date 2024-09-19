Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,080 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 23,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.77, for a total transaction of $333,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,916.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,051,843.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

Shares of EW stock opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 24.55%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Stories

