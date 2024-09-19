Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 27.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,900 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,198 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Target by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after buying an additional 122,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Target by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,618,000 after buying an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at $13,958,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Target by 134.6% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 103,785 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after acquiring an additional 59,553 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total value of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,114,173.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 303,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,210,768.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.13, for a total transaction of $153,130.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Target from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.68.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

Target Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE TGT opened at $153.57 on Thursday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $102.93 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.03.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $25.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.