Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $2.11 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 887,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,764,000 after purchasing an additional 455,250 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4,572.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 295,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,931,000 after buying an additional 289,430 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,804,000. Coco Enterprises LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,252,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 91,489 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:MGK opened at $312.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $218.10 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.72.

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

