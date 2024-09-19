Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TMUS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in T-Mobile US by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,962 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 146,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,457,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 28,894 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 418,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.04, for a total transaction of $23,761,396.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 670,812,128 shares in the company, valued at $119,431,391,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total transaction of $3,891,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 840,336 shares of company stock worth $154,461,060. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 3.0 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $196.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.82 and a fifty-two week high of $206.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $191.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.04.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.69.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

