Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 451.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,938 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,325 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVEM. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Tillman Hartley LLC now owns 13,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 59.7% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 79,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $60.73 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $63.64.

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

